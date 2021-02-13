Enough!
It is time to put the COVID on the Second Front! Do you realize people who have lost a loved one get upset looking at that every day?
We subscribe to your paper because it has news from all over Bell County. We all would like some interesting/ fun stories on the front page and I know your reporters can find some ... people will write you some if needed. It has been nearly a year now and people are depressed already we don’t need to see more of that on the front page daily. You can do this!
Annette Fuson
Belton
Editor’s note: We appreciate ideas for interesting and fun stories. You can email to tdt@tdtnews.com or call 254-778-4444 and ask for the news department. Thanks.