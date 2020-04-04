What is wrong with people? We are in a crisis and this is not the time to play politics.
President Trump has offered help for the American people with a $2.2 trillion stimulus package. This will help during a difficult time. I praise Republicans and Democrats for coming together and setting their issues aside. This is a first during this president’s term.
President Trump has done an amazing job for America.
Mildred Wade said President Trump came into contact with a person testing positive for the coronavirus and refused to be tested. She didn’t follow up with the fact he was tested and the results were negative.
I am thankful for the leadership we have in our country today.
After praising President Trump for the good job he is doing someone asked me if I had my coffin picked out. Let me be clear, if we die from the coronavirus it is not one person’s fault. It is God’s timing. I have said for some time now that God was frustrated with the people and all the evil going on so it comes as no surprise that we are having to deal with a serious situation which has brought people together. The families in my subdivision are looking out and helping neighbors in need.
Trust God and He will take care of us. To God be the Glory!!
Lois Bland
Temple