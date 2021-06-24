My peeve is how obituaries are written. Apparently, a standard form is provided by the Telegram. Sentences throughout begin with he/she: e.g., he/she was born, he/she died, he/she worked, he/she enjoyed, etc.
Has anyone heard of compound sentences? Only the paid obituaries are written correctly. With all the changes we have recently encountered, it seems there is a need to change the standard obituary form. I am thankful to have had a terrific eighth-grade grammar teacher. Not saying I am always write (no pun intended)!
Wayne Heugatter
Belton