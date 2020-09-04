Naming a reactionary Confederate organization “Bell County Citizens for the Preservation of Veterans’ Memorials” is disingenuous for two reasons:
It implies that local veterans’ memorials are under attack. They are not. Bell County United for Reform has only ever asked to relocate the Confederate monument to a museum or cemetery where actual Confederate veterans are buried. Disguising their true objective as “protecting veterans” is shameful and wildly misleading.
Confederate states veterans are not equal to U.S.A. veterans.
Bell County Citizens for the Preservation of Veterans’ Memorials Confederates know they would receive much less support if they were upfront: Their group was not formed to simply preserve the monument; they were formed to preserve its historically oppressive location.
In response to other stories claiming that relocating a statue is removing history, that’s absurd. Moving the monument is not removing history; it is moving said history to a more appropriate setting than a justice complex. In response to local residents asking for it to be put to a vote, white people still hold the voting majority in Bell County. Because of this, they would likely be able to keep the statue where it is, not because it’s right, but because they hold the voting majority. If abolishing slavery or desegregating schools had been voted on in Texas or in Bell County at those times, then slavery and segregation would still be occurring in Bell County and Texas today. Please support relocating the Confederate monument to a more appropriate setting so Belton and Bell County can be the Central Texas role model we all want it to be.
Josh Clements
Belton