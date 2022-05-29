On behalf of our boards, our volunteers, and our clients, we want to thank you for the food items donated through the postal letter carriers to Churches Touching Lives for Christ and The Love of Christ Ministry.
We work together in Temple to help meet the food security needs of our neighbors. We are very thankful for the 4,283 pounds of food we received Saturday, May 15. This will go a long way in helping us provide food for our neighbors.
We appreciate the time, labor, energy, and resources given by the postal letter carriers. Please express our gratitude to your letter carrier for a job well done and service to the community above and beyond the call of duty.
This is our 26th year to partner with the Letter Carrier’s Food Drive. During that time, you have donated about 289,311 pounds of food. We appreciate the food you have helped us share with our hurting neighbors in the Temple area.
Thank you again for your help. In Christ’s Love;
Tom Henderson
Temple