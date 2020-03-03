After witnessing the Democratic debates circus on TV, I would suggest our process for presidential selection be changed. We have 100 Senators, 435 House members and 50 governors with some political experience to select from.
Both political parties would surely be better represented if our candidate was selected from that limited group. We should know something about who is going to be their vice president. After all, they are just one heartbeat away from being president.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78 years old and has had a heart attack. Who would succeed him if he were elected and died in office? Most people that age are subject to some form of dementia or Alzheimer’s. It’s my opinion that no one on any ballot should be over 70 years old at the time of taking office.
Term limits for congressmen and senators should be included. That’s not going to happen as our current representatives have too much invested in power plays and lobbyist benefits.
At 86 years of age, I have witnessed too many examples to mention from the past.
Floyd Falter
Temple