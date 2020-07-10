Given the amount of coverage of the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County and the widespread discontent over this year’s appraisals and the fact that the individual property owner must appeal, perhaps we need a different approach.
I would think our Commissioners Court and/or the district’s governing board might want to have an audit/review of our district. Even if it requires outside resources, we need to look at leadership climate, methodology and best practices. Merely saying prices have gone up the past two years does not give a credible picture of current operations. I know few if anyone, myself included, who are happy with current appraisals. I think the taxpayers of the county would welcome an audit and report.
Mark Erskine
Temple