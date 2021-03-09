My husband and I had both doses of the COVID vaccine through Bell County Health District. The first was at Sammons prior to the ice storm. The second was at the Expo Center drive-through.
We commented to each other on the efficiency of each operation following our injections.
All the volunteers were very pleasant, helpful, and professional during each occasion. This has to be a logistical nightmare of planning and preparation for all involved! This does not go unnoticed, nor unappreciated. Thanks to all for all you do for the community.
Jim and Rita Hightower
Temple