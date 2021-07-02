To the surprise of almost no one, the United States government has finally publicly admitted that there are things flying around in our skies that they cannot explain.
Since Biblical times if not earlier, humans have been seeing flying craft freely moving above and about the Earth. Much speculation always exists over what these craft are, who might be piloting them, where they may be coming from, and what their intentions are about us Earth people.
But let’s just consider what we do know. Someone from somewhere finds our planet so interesting that they’ve been stopping by for thousands of years. Our Earth stands out in the solar system as the only round ball in the blackness of space that shines with beautiful hues of blue and green and is covered with life forms of uncounted variety.
Whomever is sending these crafts here finds the Earth of great value. And perhaps, that is the first lesson we should learn when considering these mysterious overflights. We are reminded of just how precious and priceless our Earth is.
There certainly aren’t a lot of Earths around, at least not in our tiny corner of the galaxy. Our dear home is not just a rotating rock spinning aimlessly in the unforgiving void of space. It moves with purpose. It gives us a harbor and a chance to live as citizens in a universe so vast that our minds cannot comprehend it.
We’ll learn much more about these flying visitors as years go by. But for now, let’s thank them for reminding us about where we fit in the universe and just how wonderful our Mother Earth truly is.
Don Cillo
Temple