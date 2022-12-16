I rather enjoyed Mr. Moody’s comments. Especially those educated words about the coon and the mongrel dog. Such intelligence deserves a reply.
First of all, when the president puts his hand on the Bible he agrees to uphold the Constitution. He does not agree to uphold the Bible or its teachings. The Bible has no place in government.
Laws are not based on the Bible or Christianity. The Constitution does not mention gay people or transgender people. Also does not mention abortion. People should be free to believe and be what they want to be.
You Christians should mind your own business.
Secondly, ex-President Trump has done nothing good for the majority of the American people. Now he says we should just throw out the Constitution so he can be in office. He also believes he can just take classified documents and not return them.
The damage is done. He probably sold that information anyway. He also told the big lie and caused a riot on the Capitol. This riot was strictly based on a lie.
He tried to get the Justice Department to just say there was fraud and he would do the rest. He tried to send a group of fake electors to the Capitol and get the vice president to change the electoral vote which he constitutionally could not do.
Trump has cheated on his taxes for years. He has so many failed businesses and five bankruptcies, but of course some people just don’t care that he was a poor businessman. He also paid porn stars to keep quiet.
There is nothing about the Constitution that Trump upholds.
Sandra Wiley
Temple