The Supreme Court is now officially a corrupt organization.
Lori Smith wanted to initiate a company to create websites. She filed a lawsuit claiming that a gay couple emailed her demanding that she create a website for them. This suit went to the Supreme Court. Going before the court requires “standing” — Lori Smith must show an “actual injury in fact” to her own legal interests.
There is one major problem. The email presented to the court was actually sent one day after she filed the lawsuit. This action negated her “standing” as there was no “actual injury in fact.” Another strange thing is Smith never created any websites for anyone ever.
Smith stated that the gay email came from someone named Stewart. Research found that Stewart is heterosexual and married for 15 years with a daughter and had never sent Smith any email — ever. He never heard of Smith.
Stewart is a designer and “could design my own website if I needed to.” By submitting this email to the court, Lori Smith possibly committed perjury.
The fatal insult is that this court is guilty of “subornation of perjury” — the crime of encouraging, inducing or assisting another in the commission of perjury. The court knew that this email was sent after the lawsuit was filed.
Several justices also committed perjury when they declared they would abide by precedent (stare decisis) and then voted to overturn their precedent. Judicial jurisprudence, principles on which our legal system is founded, and our democracy are hanging by a thread.
Randy Broussard
Belton