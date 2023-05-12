A Telegram reader on April 29 wrote a letter pleading for the newspaper to stop publishing the political cartoon on the Editorial page. I propose a reasonable swap: Stop publishing the editorial cartoon in exchange for ceasing to print articles from the Texas Tribune and at least half of the Associated Press stories. The Tribune stories should be titled The Democrat Tribune. The AP stories should be titled race baiting and Trump derangement chronicles.
I enjoy reading the opinions of local citizens that write to express their opinions, albeit many raise my blood pressure. Years ago, the Telegram would print multiple letters to the editor often taking up a half of a page. Now, basically, one letter is allowed daily.
Citizen gripes, ideas, suggestions, and opinions would be so much more rewarding than nonsense like “imagined voter fraud” (nobody ever writes in that “has been prevented” from voting.) Then, there are those that still think a semi-automatic gun is a machine gun and is very capable of jumping off the rack by itself and shooting someone.
Now comes the rhetoric/paranoia about climate change. Trust me, there is not one person reading this that is going to die of climate change. But you or your kid might die of fentanyl due to the open borders tolerated by the current administration. These reprobates do not care about our country because seemingly their end game is to turn America into a Third World country just like those that tens of thousands of illegals are fleeing from. Supporting the entire world, with your tax dollars and lowering your own standard of living, sounds like a great idea if you are an idiot.
Gary (Boomer) Adams
Temple