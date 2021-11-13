In all the hysteria over the federal government “forcing” people to get the coronavirus vaccine, one fact seems to be overlooked. The plan does not require anyone to get the shot. One can get the shot, or be tested weekly.
If I were unvaccinated, I would welcome a weekly test so that I would know as soon as possible if I had the disease. That way, maybe I could get treated so as not to end up in the hospital on a ventilator. On second thought, just taking the shot does seem easier and less expensive.
Glennda Hardin
Temple