In response to Mr. Moore’s May 28 letter, the gun reform that I am requesting includes national background checks, licensing and registration. “Law-abiding” citizens would be exempt from legal consequences unless they were convicted of criminal acts.
I did not create or make up the statistics that list gun deaths as the number one killer of children. I am curious as to why many law-abiding citizens fiercely reject any kind of reform about gun ownership. Many of my dear friends own guns. My husband owns a gun.
By the way, Mrs. Chamlee was married to my father. Yes, I’m one of those who kept my maiden name. However, we are legally married and have a license to prove it.
Respectfully,
Betsi Chamlee
Temple