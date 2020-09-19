Letter to the editor Pelosi’s hypocrisy Sep 19, 2020 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Remember what the Democrats accuse the Republican of is what they are doing.A prime example is Pelosi’s salon excursion. Use logic as you appraise the candidates prior to voting. Betty NorthenBelton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pelosi Hypocrisy Ethics Deception Haircut No Mask Salon Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesTemple man, 6 others arrested in federal drug stingUPDATE: Man charged with capital murder in shooting deaths of elderly parentsTwo dead people found in rural Bell; investigation continuesUPDATE: Belton ISD reports five COVID-19 infections at two middle schools; 2 new deaths bring toll to 73Temple stabbing victim dies; suspect identifiedNearly 147 acres in Temple Industrial Park to be purchased; City to fund EDC’s $3.74 million acquisitionBelton man sentenced to prison time for sexual assault of a child, school burglaryUPDATE: Salado ISD records first COVID-19 infection of new school year; Bell County coronavirus deaths rise to 75 as cases exceed 5,100Rogers man dies in two-vehicle crashA waterborne political rally: Trump reelection flotilla cruises around Lake Belton Images Featured Print Ads Baylor Scott & White Get to Know Medicare Belton Tiger Football BODY OF CHRIST St Francis Gift Shop Temple College - jobs Dietz McLean Optical JOINT NOTICE OF SALE Let us expertly wrap, pack and ship Temple Daily Telegram - Distribution/Mailroom Legacy Dental PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT Performance Food Group Garlyn Shelton W C Tractor TOP AGENT FOR AUGUST COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TISD - EXCELLENT PAY & GREAT BENEFITS