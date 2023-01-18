Russia and China beware!
Enemies of the United States look out! The Pentagon has unleashed a “secret weapon” that will make our armed forces more lethal and undefeatable and our country safer.
No doubt our infantry, artillery and armor ammunition will be more accurate and our tactics more deadly against our enemies!
How did they do this you ask? Increased budgets? No. Increased technology? No. Better tactics? No.
Changing the names of our military bases is the strategy (see Telegram story “Standing Pat” on Jan. 10). No longer Fort Hood, Fort Benning, Fort Polk, Fort Bragg and more. Now Fort Cavazos, Fort Moore, Fort Johnson, Fort Liberty, etc.
On orders from the Pentagon, these and other name changes must be made no later than the end of 2023. I hope we can keep the Russians and Chinese “at bay” until then!
To all our enemies… you have been warned!
John Anderson
Temple