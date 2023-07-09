If you look for the good, you surely will find it ...
An astonishing photo taken by Nan Dickson graced the front page of the Telegram Fourth of July issue, perfectly capturing the ideals of God, liberty and our United States of America.
And if you haven’t noticed, images taken by Dickson have been depicting life in Central Texas for years. During pandemic shutdowns, she ventured out to photograph signs of life and humanity when no one else dared.
She manages to keep us apprised of weather, nature, people, and events with a mere shot from her camera.
Dixon always seems to capture the miraculous wonders of our community, even when there is so much sadness and strife in our world.
Abraham Lincoln once wrote: “If you look for the bad in people expecting to find it, you surely will.” I, for one, am glad that Nan Dickson looks for the good that surrounds us — and she always seems to find some. Thanks, Nan.
Sharon White
Temple