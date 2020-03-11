I just have to brag on Baylor Scott & White Hospital once again. As a senior citizen of 80-plus years, there are three things we do routinely. We attend many funerals. We take daily naps. Most important is we visit the Doctor and hospital. I must visit Scott & White three or four times a month for various old age-connected maladies. I give thanks for the blessing of having them available. They are the finest medical facilities I've ever been to.
The professionalism is the highest I’ve ever found. In the Air Force as a medical senior non-commissioned officer I inspected Air Force hospitals and clinics as a member of the Air Training Command’s Medical Inspector General’s office. If Temple’s Scott & White was an Air Force unit it would get outstanding ratings in every department. The professional staff and the support staff are all outstanding. They really care for the patients who choose to use their facilities. Both my wife’s and my family all use them and are very satisfied with the service they receive.
I hope everyone in the area are aware of the outstanding qualities available to them at Baylor Scott & White Hospital and clinics. We are truly very fortunate to have them in our area.
One of my favorite things they do is when a baby is born, they play a beautiful tune to announce to us and the world of the birth. I have never seen that done anywhere else. Each time I hear it, I can see smiles on everyone face who knows what it’s for. Thank you Baylor Scott & White for all that you do for us.
George H. Barrett
Belton