Remembering this last “Memorial Day” and those who died to make America free, I am now having to see the likes of Pelosi and Schumer, the Democrats, the millennials and haters of America tear this country apart in favor of socialism, communism and evil, evil wickedness.
The godlessness in today’s America has caused God to stand back as the coronavirus ravages this country and the world, mercilessly.
Luke 21:11 says: “and great earthquakes shall be in diverse places, and famines and pestilences, and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.”
II Chronicles 7:14 says: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
This country and world must come to Jesus Christ for forgiveness of their sins, and those who do not know Christ must, now, right now, look to Him and ask for forgiveness of their sins, and as Him to come into their life, and to save their soul, and then determine to serve Him and love Him the rest of their lives.
Michael L. Brandes
Temple