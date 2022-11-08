This Election Day may be the most important day of our lives. The right to vote is one we are guaranteed and it should be our priority for this day.
Most of us have enjoyed the many advantages that our constitutional republic established 247 years ago by men who realized the importance of equality and opportunity under a set of laws for all who lived in this country, then and now. Because of those far-sighted leaders who had experienced the issues of a theocracy, they worked to establish our form of government.
It was hard for this new nation of 13 colonies and much had to be considered for the future of freedoms. But it has endured longer than any other constitutional republic because the citizens believed in it.
Struggles, yes, there have been many and they continue, but we the people, because of our desire for those freedoms that few countries maintain, I believe, still cherish those freedoms and have the wisdom to use this right of voting, this ability to carefully choose leaders of character, integrity and knowledge of our Constitution to represent us.
Will they please everyone? No, and many don’t today, but if we educate ourselves about their beliefs, if we educate ourselves about our Constitution and take those laws which were written in such as way that they are applicable every generation, and if we look not to our own immediate desires but to the needs of all citizens, diverse as we are,
with humble and grateful hearts to live in a free country, we will use that right and vote! Our constitutional republic, our democratic freedoms are at stake. Please vote!
Becky Garth
Temple