I would like to congratulate one of your staff writers on the recent accolades she was given for her outstanding weekly contributions in “Backroads.” That writer is Patricia Benoit, who I do not know, but am very appreciative of bringing the Telegram readers such incredible stories.
Her well researched articles by far overshadow the Associated Press non-stories and endless sports pages. I am so impressed by her depth of reporting and the amount of time it takes to produce such text.
She was quoted as saying “It’s not just something you rip off of Wikipedia.” How true that is, you tell ’em Patricia.
Benoi, evidently has an appreciation for history regardless of the subject and knows that history is the “diary” of mankind. Would you destroy your personal diary and if so, would that change events of the past? History was one minute ago, when you began this sentence.
Having said that, I would like to mention a book I believe would be interesting to many readers. It touches close to home for many of us with Central/West Texas roots. The book is “Six Years with the Texas Rangers.” It is non-fiction, first published in 1925, recent in 2016, an easy read of 169 pages, with medium sized print. You can order it paperback and is very inexpensive. As a Texan, native or otherwise, you will be surprised what daily life was like, “in these parts,” not much over 100 years ago.
I sent several copies to friends/relatives for the historical education value of it.
Gary Adams
Temple