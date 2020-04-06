How is Texas doing with the COVID-19 pandemic? According to the Telegram on April 3, 2020 the numbers are pathetic. With a population of over 29 million, the second most of any state in the U.S., only about 51,000 tests have been administered. If you multiply that by 568 you could come close to 29 million.
So far there have been about 4,669 who tested positive for the virus and 70 confirmed to have died as a result of the infection. If the rate stays about the same and you multiply 70 deaths by 568 you could see approximately 39,760 deaths of people who have been or are loved and precious to others.
I am not a mathematician and have no medical, epidemiological training or knowledge but those numbers tell me that we desperately need more testing in Texas to help plan for what may be coming in the next few months.
Are our federal and state governments doing enough to protect the residents of this great state of Texas?
Harold F. Brown
Temple