Meanwhile, back on planet Earth the smart people who didn’t elect a senile old fool bent on destroying this country by creating manufactured crisis one after another are reaping the benefits of a failure of almost biblical proportions!
Thanks to the “smart” people we know have a Jimmy Carter type economy, again!
I can’t list a single “good or positive” policy the fools in charge have actually accomplished! In a year and a half, the criminal regime has managed to destroy every positive thing that it took 4 years-plus to create! Way to go!
I’d rather have a loudmouth know-it-all, who actually makes my existence on this planet easier and more enjoyable than the failure in office we see now! It makes me sick when the do-gooder social justice idiots can’t take their blinders off and get past party affiliation and get real about what is happening now!
Your vote caused this crisis we see today in these not-so United States! Can’t you see it? Maybe not, but you’re in the same dang boat we are, so welcome to the suck, buttercup!
William Wewatitty
Troy