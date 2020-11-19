All should welcome investigations of possible election improprieties. Regardless of party preferences, credible oversight investigations should bring clarity to opposing claims. For the “left, it’s an opportunity to demonstrate allegations of impropriety are unfounded. For the “right” it should confirm or negate assertions that improper election interference took place.
If it turns out nothing inappropriate occurred, both should be pleased. If proven illegalities occurred, they must be investigated. It matters not if investigation outcomes impact final results. It is critical truths be pursued. Some incorrectly asserted that “there is no evidence of abuses.” We need to know if they took place. Discovering the magnitude, methods and impacts of possible abuses is critical to insuring confidence in elections. Only a credible investigation can unearth evidence, one way or another.
Even if “no change” is the end result, it would be folly to assert, as one did in regard to Benghazi deaths, “What difference does it make?” It makes all the difference in the world!
Clearly, liberal politicians and the media loudly vowed, before the president’s election and for the ensuing four years, to “remove him from office.” The left funded the debunked Russia dossier, improper FISA warrants, two unfounded impeachment efforts, greater than 90 percent negative media reporting of the president’s achievements, etc. It could instinctually lead to concerns regarding universal, above-board handling of the election process. Unrelenting “Remove him at any cost!” remains hanging in the air.
At this point, legally, we do not have a new “president elect.” Perhaps we may. Relax. Let established law play out. When concluded, one hopes new clarity and confidence in our system will emerge.
Paul Barrows
Belton