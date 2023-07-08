Pamela Neal has a penchant for attacking religious freedom, the latest in the July 3 Telegram the eve of the commemoration of America’s founding. The Declaration of Independence states that God gave us our rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and that no government can take them away.
Our commitment to religious liberty was an early and essential part of the nation’s story.
In our history, the country learned that government should not punish people for their faith nor should they be excluded from public life because of their religious convictions. Religious liberty is an essential element to inspire people of faith to stand against the tide of social media and the dominant culture.
Americans have learned to live with religious differences and how to welcome the contributions of people of all faiths to our society. Religious liberty teaches us how to live together in peace despite our differences, avoiding turning everything into political warfare.
The Supreme Court continues to recognize the importance of religious liberty and is something we should all celebrate, especially on Independence Day.
Bill Dowdy
Belton