I’ve seen recent news coverage of vigils being held for young people who have passed. Most recently, the young lady who was killed in Killeen while crossing railroad tracks. I believe there is another vigil for another young woman scheduled for Sunday as well.
The problem is balloon releases. While they look good and give everyone a chance to participate in some way, having candles and prayer is much more respectful to the deceased as well as to the environment.
Balloons don’t go to heaven. They end up in trees, oceans and places in nature that they don’t belong. Ribbons can become entangled on legs and beaks, incapacitating birds. Balloons are not biodegradable.
All sorts of fish, turtles, and even land animals will pick them up and eat them, mistaking them for food, with dire consequences. I am asking that the community rethink balloon releases as a means to celebrate someone’s life. Facts can be found at: Balloons and Wildlife: Please Don’t Release Your Balloons | U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Cheryl Bennett
Temple