I read today what our so-called leader said about restricting guns and their usage. I hope everyone who read that has an idea of how the Nazi Party in Germany and the Communists in Eastern Europe were able to take absolute control of their countries.
First, they took away all weapons from the populations and then started to rule in a brutal and lethal manner. Once they had absolute control, they moved into other countries.
How many of you remember what the official name of the Democratic Party was in Minnesota in 1954? It was called the Democratic Socialist Party then, but quickly changed it to Democratic Party when Congress started to try (or at least identify) various Communist members in this country. Unfortunately the left doesn’t want you to know that and most of today’s media supports the left’s efforts to stamp out this kind of knowledge.
Yes, because of our freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution we have had a Nazi Party and a Communist Party in this country. Due to their actions throughout the world they weren’t able to take over, but I hope you can see they aren’t giving up and the Democratic Socialists are now attempting to disarm America’s population.
I can assure you that after spending 55 years of my 84 years supporting and defending the Constitution I will not be disarmed and I will defend our rights until the day I report to my Eternal Commander.
George H. Barrett
Belton