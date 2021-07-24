I must admit the dumbest thing I have heard in the longest time that I can remember is less police and more folks to answer 911 calls to go and talk to people about their feeling.
Dispatch “Man with a gun has three people barracked in a house, saying he is going to shoot them all, then himself.” Send someone to talk to him to see if he is just having a bad day. No need to send officers or a SWAT team. I’m sure all will be fine once he find out we all love him and he just won the Publisher’s Clearing House $5,000 a week for life.
Men and women in blue — know this, there are more of us that respect you and need you every day. We thank you for the job you do to keep us safe in our homes and on the streets of our towns.
The people who would try to cut back on police are the first ones to scream for you to come and save them at the first sign they see someone looking cross-eyed at them.
Irv Cummings
Temple