The Sunday Telegram headline read “Personal rights vs. public safety.” As a member of the public and patient of Baylor Scott & White, don’t I have the right to know my health provider adheres to the medical oath of “First, do no harm?”
As a member of the public I am concerned for my safety. As a patient I pay for the salaries and privileges afforded Baylor Scott & White staff, including the luxury of benefits not enjoyed by many local employees or small business owners. Just as I expect restaurant staff to follow health guidelines, I expect hospital staff to follow health policies. Because, to put it bluntly, health care providers are not gods; they are in the service industry. They provide health care services to patients.
Further, as employees in a “right to work,” state, these “protesting” employees have no “rights.” They are employed “at will.” If they are not willing to follow Baylor Scott & White policy regarding COVID vaccinations, what other health care rules do their “personal rights,” make them unwilling to follow? Are “personal rights” putting the public at risk?
As a patient concerned for my safety, should I seek another health care provider?
Richard Creed
Belton