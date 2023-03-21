Gov. Greg Abbott wants to push through school vouchers in the name of parent empowerment, but don’t let him fool you and who vouchers truly benefit.
Private schools are less diverse and are not held to the same standard. They do not have to meet Every Student Succeeds Act and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, picking and choosing the students who they admit. One Central Texas school describes their enrollment process as an “audition.”
Most private schools are not staffed by certified educators nor have the resources to support 504 and special education students. One local private high school charges additional fees for students who require dyslexia services or other accommodations. Simply stated, most private schools are unable to accommodate children with learning disabilities. Shockingly, one local private school’s stance on accreditation is, “does not currently seek or desire accreditation from any accrediting source.”
Public schools foster students who are future ready with school choice within the district. They routinely produce students of high academic standards — earning National Merit Scholar recognition, college credits, and industry certifications. I encourage everyone to look at the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills to understand what is being taught and their local high school’s Career Technology Education programs (wildcatworkforce.com).
The National School Board Association affirms school vouchers remove money from local public schools. Vouchers leave behind many students and negatively impact accountability. See the great things happening in local schools. Say no to vouchers; support and strengthen the important work of public schools.
Zach Kline
Temple