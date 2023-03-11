Bell County is in a “fast growth” period. Our public schools struggle to keep up with enrollment numbers.
For example, Chisholm Trail Elementary is overcrowded and has many portables. Families trying to transfer to Salado, can no longer do so because they are also full. A new school will be built on the south side of Belton next year, but it will be full by the time it is open because Miller Heights elementary will be closed, and the new neighborhood will be full.
This growth is exciting, and we have the tools to handle all this growth in a way that works for our community. Gov. Greg Abbott’s school choice options could not come at a better time.
While 98% of parents will keep their kids in public schools, school choice provides a “pressure valve” to help public schools cope with the issue of “fast growth” and overcrowding. Since these schools do not receive tax dollars for building, new schools are built without a bond.
I watched this work in Arizona. They had a huge influx of people moving in from California and were able to accommodate all students, without overburdening the public school system and the taxpayers.
While Gov. Abbott’s legislation is about parental empowerment, the side benefit is one of logistics and economics. It is a win for the economy, a win for public schools, a win for parents, and most of all, a win for the 2% of students that require an alternative to public schools.
Brenda Howard
Belton