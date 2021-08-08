I have found myself on a self-imposed hiatus since the November election, waiting to see the fallout. Since then I have made a few observations that I would like to share.
I see only two realistic possibilities in regards to the election results. One, the American public elected a president that couldn’t remember what office he was running for, among many other issues that would call into question his mental capacity, and a vice-president who, in her campaign could not garner one single delegate. Or, the “COVID-19 crisis” was used to manipulate votes to award the election to the Democrats.
You may have noticed that after the election the Democrats were all voicing the mantra that there were no voting irregularities. After problems were discovered, that changed to there were not enough to change the results.
Can someone please tell me, how much stealing is OK? Apparently that distinction varies from one state to another. On the issue of “COVID-19,” does anyone realize that a coronavirus will continue to mutate. The “common cold” is a corona virus, we have been chasing that puppy forever.
I refuse to give anyone of these so-called “experts” any credibility until the issue of acquired immunity is properly addressed. A good friend of mine was refused the measles immunization because a S&W physician had her tested and they found that she already had the antibodies.
Personally, I will continue to drive my car even though the chance of dying in a car wreck is about the same as dying from this new variant, (the way people are driving around here it may be lower).
David Blankemeier
Temple