Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union army landed in Galveston on June 18, 1865, with a large force of Federal soldiers. Things had moved swiftly since Gen. Robert E. Lee had been defeated at Appomattox back in April. Thus, he found no authorized government in existence, so on the 19th he simply (and correctly) declared slaves in Texas “emancipated.”
Perhaps to simplify things and perhaps give a bit of historical quality to this event, it came to be known as “Juneteenth.”
Abraham Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation back in 1862. It is likely that few, if any, slaves were freed at that time. The four border states, though slave-holding, were exempted since they were loyal to the Union and the remaining slave-holding states were in the Confederacy. Slaves in this area were freed as Federal forces were able to gain control — by battle of course. Texas, being one of the areas farthest from the battle zones, was one of the last affected, that being in 1865.
Had slaves in Texas heard that Lincoln’s proclamation “freed” them, they must have wondered what “freedom” was about had they heard of it at all.
Seems to me that stories of slaves gathering in groups waiting to be “freed” by some announcement or proclamation may have “gone too far!”
Harold R. Winslow
Rogers