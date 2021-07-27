With regard to Girija Chintapalli’s expressed view that former President Donald Trump should call President Joe Biden and offer to help with Joe’s vaccination campaign, the White House press secretary recently was asked if Trump would be included with the other remaining living presidents already invited to participate, her response was, “ we have no plans to so.”
Perhaps the question should be asked, “Why not?”
The answer? Because the White House handlers do not want to give credit to Trump for anything vaccine. Hence, the blackball by the White House.
Gene Deutscher
Temple