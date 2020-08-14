Letter to the editor From Sunday school Aug 14, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I remember this from Sunday school class, “Red & yellow, black and white, all are precious in his site. God loves all the little children in the world.”Shirley Stubblefield Flat Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christian Child's Prayer Sunday School Shirley Stubblefield Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLydia Joy Brown, age 18, of Belton, died Sunday.UPDATE: Two more Bell residents die from COVID-19; health district records 126 new cases and 151 recoveriesUPDATE: Former Temple police officer charged with injury to a childGroup of residents seeks to dissolve village of SaladoTemple Police investigate animal cruelty case‘We are out of space': Bell County Jail stops taking nonviolent offenders as inmates are quarantinedIs the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County following the law?3-year-old girl dies after drowning incidentHistoric demolition: Temple funeral home recognized by preservation committee to be razedPublic housing authorities in Belton, Killeen, Waco receive CARES Act funding Images Featured Print Ads Capital Land & Livestock Dietz McLean Optical Clem Mikeska's Pit BBQ Garlyn Shelton Bill Hall Auctioneer - Huge Annual Fall Temple Daily Telegram - Distribution/Mailroom UMHB - police officer South District Boutique COMMERCIAL PROPERTY Legacy Dental - We Welcome Temple College Temple College