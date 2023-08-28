On Aug. 7, there were governmental hearings on how the State Department and the government treated the Gold Star families whose loved one’s were killed in the Afghan bombing.
It was only covered by FOX News — there wasn’t even a clip about it in the local paper. The soldiers parents were lied to and rejected by the State Department and government.
Of all the trashy ways they were treated, they were not returned their belongings. While their cell phones were returned — they were without the SIM card. It was very sad to watch. However, on Wednesday’s paper there was a very large article about climate change. After millions of years we are going to destroy earth right now! Just my 2 cents worth.
Fred Hargrove
Temple
Editor’s note: The Associated Press, which we rely on to report stories out of Washington, didn’t find the Afghan hearings worth covering.