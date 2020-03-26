Poetry from the ’60s
That’s tough!
What’s tough?
Life.
What’s Life?
A magazine.
Where do you buy it?
Around the corner.
How much does it cost?
25 cents
I only have a dime.
That’s tough!
What’s tough? ….
Poetry of 2020
That’s tough!
What’s tough?
COVID-19.
What’s COVID-19?
A Chinese virus.
How do you get it?
From someone in public.
What does it do?
Shuts down schools, restaurants, businesses, travel, sporting events, tanks the stock market, and causes a run on toilet paper and hand sanitizer!
That’s tough!
What’s tough? …
Marilyn Burres
Temple