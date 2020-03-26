Poetry from the ’60s

That’s tough!

What’s tough?

Life.

What’s Life?

A magazine.

Where do you buy it?

Around the corner.

How much does it cost?

25 cents

I only have a dime.

That’s tough!

What’s tough? ….

Poetry of 2020

That’s tough!

What’s tough?

COVID-19.

What’s COVID-19?

A Chinese virus.

How do you get it?

From someone in public.

What does it do?

Shuts down schools, restaurants, businesses, travel, sporting events, tanks the stock market, and causes a run on toilet paper and hand sanitizer!

That’s tough!

What’s tough? …

Marilyn Burres

Temple