In a July 22 letter from Tom Chamberlain, he told of receiving a notice from the city that he would be fined $2,000 a day if his property was not mowed within 10 days.
I was told about four years ago (by code enforcement) that getting anything done would be a lot more difficult. I have found that to be the case. I was told by the city it was taking six months to get to point he references.
I have asked multiple people from City Council to department heads over a long period of time who is responsible for maintaining the alley. I finally got an answer that it is city property. I have had trouble getting the city to maintain this area.
Tom, I’m sorry you had to cut your wildflowers.
David Rowe
Temple