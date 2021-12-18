Sept. 1, 1939, Hitler attacked Poland and World War II began. In alliance with Hitler/ Germany was Hirohito/Japan, Mussolini/Italy. Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese bombers attacked the U.S. base at Pearl Harbor, destroying over 20 ships and 300 airplanes. Tragically over 2,300 troops died and 1,140 were wounded in the attack. The war began for the United States.
The U.S. Army trained young men as paratroopers and June 6, 1944, (D-Day) they were dropped into Normandy. Historian Stephen E. Ambrose published “Band of Brothers” about Easy Company, 506th Regiment, 101st Airborne, following their path from Normandy to Hitler’s Eagle Nest. The HBO series based on Ambrose’s book, chronicles the lives of the soldiers of Easy Company. It is an emotional journey reliving battles, pain, heartbreaks, triumphs, survival and loss through the lives of the men. The last surviving officer of Easy, Edward Shames, 99, died Dec. 3.
The U.S. Army Air Force trained an elite group of black fighter pilots. They were the Tuskegee Airmen of the 332nd Fighter Group (nicknamed “Red Tail Angels”), successfully providing escorts for the bomber planes during World War II … paving the path for others. Their story is told in the movies “The Tuskegee Airmen” and “Red Tails.”
The U.S. Marines in World War II trained the Navajo Indians as Code Talkers using the Navajo language and the movie “Wind Talkers” is based on their mission.
Italy surrendered Sept. 8, 1943; Germany, on May 7, 1945; and Japan, Sept. 2, 1945 … World War II officially ended.
“These men depended on each other … and the world depended on them.” Never forget them!
Sandy Killough
Rogers