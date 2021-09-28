I would like to comment on Mr. George Barrett’s letter to the editor of Sept. 26. According to the Stars and Stripes article of March 2, 2007, the chaplain who made the claim appeared outside the capital wearing dress uniform in March. This is against military regulations as he was protesting.
This began in 2007 so why is Barrett blaming the Biden administration? Dr. Ben Carson no longer holds office. Why are these comments relative in 2021?
Barrett fails to mention the date of Dr. Carson’s letter. I would be interested in that date. It seems quite unfair to blame Biden for this.
Sandra Wiley
Temple