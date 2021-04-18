On March 10, Gov. Greg Abbott wisely lifted the state mask mandate. It is time for our Bell County judge, commissioners, city councils, independent school districts, clinics and businesses do the same and give us back our freedom.
According to Dr. Scott Atlas in “Imprimis” February 2021, Volume 50, Number 2, “Widespread general mask usage has shown little empirical utility in terms of preventing case, even though citing or describing evidence against their utility has been censored.”
COVID-19 spread in states with the strictest lockdowns and mask mandates have shown equal to or greater incidence of the virus to states without lockdowns and mask mandates.
While I respect those who want to wear a mask for health of emotional reasons (Even Dr. Anthony Fauci said not to wear them although it “might make one feel better” to wear one), I am asking that you respect those of us who do not want to wear a mask and let us and our children breathe the fresh air of liberty.
We have all now learned to wash our hands and to stay home when we are sick. It’s time to let the citizens of Bell County once again take responsibility for themselves and their families.
Please speak out to your local city, county, and school officials and let them know how you feel.
I hereby call on my fellow citizens of Bell County to proclaim May 1 “Toss the Mask Day” in Bell County.
Nell Brindley
Temple