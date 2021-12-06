As we scurry around in our busy lives there is an invisible battle raging around us, a spiritual battle between God and Satan. It is the battle between good vs. evil, truth vs. lies, light vs. darkness, freedom vs. slavery, life vs. death.
While many choose to ignore the battle, others are warriors for God…calling on people to fight against tyranny. One man who has made that call is Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano of Italy. He is “calling on people of faith to unite in a worldwide Anti-Globalist Alliance to Free Humanity from Totalitarian Regimes.” His message is “We are at war, we have to fight … if we choose not to fight this insane ideological madness, Satan’s complete subversion to him and his New World Order will be obtained thru complete control of our lives.”
John Wesley said, “What one generation tolerates, the next generation embraces” and we have been complacent.
Our ancestors fought for the freedoms we have, no matter the color of their skin their blood ran red for us, but freedom lasts only as long as our willingness to defend it. They endured the struggles of America’s growing pains by seeking God in prayer, glorifying Him, finding strength through Him.
The world has allowed evil to take control by rejecting God and those of the world are willfully blind to the Truth. This nation will crumble without God’s Hand over us. The battle is here … God, who spoke the world into existence, will protect and defend us only if we seek Him.
Sandy Killough
Rogers