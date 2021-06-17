COVID-19 and 2020 have been a teaching moment or year! The Constitution of the United States defines three branches of government: executive, legislative and judicial. From the experience of last year, we find there is a fourth branch of government not found in the Constitution, the bureaucracy! This consists of unelected officials that can enact their own rules and regulations. That can enforce these regulations and spend money with very little oversight.
Case in point is the National Institute of Health with Dr. Anthony Fauci as the lead man. He has proclaimed that they did not give money to the Wuhan laboratory in China to do “gain of function research” to increase the lethality of pathogens and viruses. In reality, they used another organization to send 3.2 million US tax dollars to the lab. This research was considered highly dangerous by many virologists in the virus research field and they strongly warned against continuing the research.
If the release of the COVID-19 virus was accidental or on purpose, the development has become a crime against humanity.
Clark Magerkurth
Temple