After reading Mr. Raub’s and the Rev. Hardin’s letters, I found them both to have legitimate points. When Hardin stated miners were paid, that’s correct, but she left out (or didn’t know) they were paid with company vouchers, that could only be used for purchases from company owned facilities, which were company owned rentals, grocery, mercantile stores, etc.
There are four major needs to sustain life: oxygen, water, food, and shelter. Both the mine owners and slave holders controlled three (water, food, and shelter), consequently the miners like the slaves were held captive by the owners. I agree the slaves endured other horrendous acts such as forced rapes, the separation of children from their parents, being bought and sold like merchandise and I could go on. The black slaves toiled in the fields of Georgia where there was a glimmer of hope to escape to a better life, while the white miners labored in the caves of the mine where an early death from black lung disease was a certainty.
The slave and mine owners each had their enforcers to keep their workers in line, the black slaves had the Underground Railroad which helped several hundred thousand escape to freedom in the north, the miners formed a worker’s union, which eventually came to their aid.
I’m not claiming that either the miners or slaves had it easier or harder than the other, rather to illustrate the similarities between the 2 groups, and that suffering is not the “private domain” of any one group or race. Suffering, like what happened to these two groups, occurs when the powerful take advantage of the weak!
Larry Allis
Temple