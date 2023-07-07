You know the truth hurts when you have eyes but can’t see! Ears but can’t hear!
Bland must not read the editorials side of the paper where they say and print about all Ex, Ex, Ex does and says. Said person should read the paper about Ex, Ex on 6-30-23.
You know if memory serves me right, Ex, Ex has no use for you if you don’t do or say what he tells to do. He will throw you under the bus. I will not be like him and tit for tat get into the paper war discussion with said person on Letters to the Editor, I felt I had to respond to this, but just to let you know everybody has their own opinion or say about Ex, Ex!
If mine hurts so be it! I only say what I hear on news and read in the newspaper or some of my favorite news channels on TV. The Ex is a devil in disguise! He talks like an angel, looks like an angel, walks like an angel, but you and I know he’s a devil in disguise! Thank you Elvis Presley.
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple