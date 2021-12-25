Christmas is a time we gather with family and friends. We enjoy tasty dinners, exchange presents, and watch old holiday favorites on TV while remembering good holiday times of our youth. We crave the warmth, the familiar, the comforts of the season. We seek a respite from the madness our current world has devolved into. Especially so today when our health and livelihood are under threat from outside forces that strive to remake our lives into something strange and unfamiliar.
But much as we want to retreat into the peace of the season, Christmas challenges us. Christmas season interrupts our normal lives and confronts us with timeless questions. Christmas challenges us to examine what we truly believe and who we really trust.
Do we place our trust in technocrats and medical corporations out for profit? Or do we seek a higher answer?
Christmas calls upon us not to surrender to today’s climate of fear and uncertainly but instead to live with courage that comes from having faith and hope in a Power greater than ourselves and our circumstances. Christmas is a reminder that the Divine dwells within and among us every moment always and which is calling out to us.
That Divine presence waits for our answer. So as we gather with friends and family for warm and fuzzy times, we are also called upon to reflect on the problems and concerns we face in a world that’s neither warm nor fuzzy. Christmas reminds us that the Divine is real.
The Divine is here. And that Divinity in our universe reaches out to us, not just at Christmas but all year long.
Don Cillo
Temple