As the wife of a retired federal agent, I can confirm every U.S. law enforcement agency condemns the tactic those four police officers used on George Floyd. It was excessive force.
It is important to notice the four officers knew they were being videotaped and even threatened to pepper spray the 17-year-old girl who taped their actions for 10 minutes. Yet, they proceeded without pause.
What does that tell us? The most logical explanation is that they assumed they would not be held accountable. Don’t forget that the in-house autopsy appears to be a cover-up since an independent team of pathologists determined George Floyd died from asphyxiation.
However, all police officers are not corrupt. We must not take our rage out on the innocent. We — many members of our church — personally know a number of police officers who are upstanding, law-abiding citizens that believe in, and act on, the motto, “To protect and to serve.”
Please do not blame the vast majority of good-hearted police officers. Let us turn our rage into a positive force of non-violent protests, and letters to newspapers and politicians.
It would be immoral to allow George Floyd’s death to be ignored. As good citizens, we must stand up to terror tactics and refuse to be part of the problem. Positive behavior starts with each individual. We see police captains, officers, sheriffs and protesters uniting to be true leaders of positive change. We all have a moral responsibility to actively work for equal protection under the law. Let’s not forget why we pledge allegiance to America; one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.
A. E. Smith
Temple