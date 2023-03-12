Many are feeling hopeless, fearful and confused due to things occurring in our country and in the world. And no wonder.
There’s total chaos. Earthquakes violently shake the earth. Wars and rumors of wars swirl around us. World War III may be on the horizon. Violence is rampant in our cities. Expenses continue to rise. Abortion on demand is a “right,” even up to and after the moment of birth. There seems to be no limit to the number of genders these days. Environmental disasters, like the Ohio train derailment, are glossed over. Food/meat factories burn down. Children and youths are being surgically and chemically maimed by physicians. Social media has created people addicted to self-adoration. There’s so much more.
So, if you’re feeling hopeless, remember this. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16).
If you are fearful and confused, recall this. “I sought the Lord, and He heard me, and delivered me from all my fears.” (Psalm 34:4)
There is hope, and it comes from faith in our God. “Hope is a strong and trustworthy anchor for our souls.” (Hebrew 6:19).
Salvation is available until we breathe our last breath or until Christ comes back to judge the living and the dead. Perilous times are upon us. Don’t procrastinate, for today is the Day of Salvation, and the God of Creation waits with open arms.
Carol Barrows
Temple