I’m not sure who needs it first. The Telegram’s Second Front article on Nov. 14 notes that Bell County signed a deal for jail psychiatric services with Scott & White for $75,000 a year for 10 hours of counseling per week. That’s $144 and change per hour. There are 822 inmates in the county jail today.
I don’t see 10 hours a week accomplishing very much and the good that it does will only help a small percentage of the inmates needing help. I imagine $75,000 a year would probably pay the full-time salary and benefits of a certified counselor.
We are blessed with an abundance of highly educated and qualified individuals coming out of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Baylor University. The Scott & White psychiatrist probably ought to set the first appointments for whoever signed off on this deal.
W. K. Doom
Belton