Thank you for the news. As a physician with a Ph.D in microbiology, creation of COVID-19 vaccines is a marvel. It took both scientific advancement and government effort to remove or minimize unnecessary impediments to verifying vaccines safety and efficacy. Government assisted in preparing millions of vaccine doses.
This was not accomplished by cutting corners during the trial. Part of the speed came from advancements: the ability to sequence the genome, identify and sequence proteins, learn the virus life cycle and identify the best targets for a vaccine to protect and minimize chances inevitable virus mutations would render the vaccines ineffective.
Government monetary resources rapidly created bulk supplies before vaccine approvals. Drug companies can’t do that on their own; the cost is too high. Operation Warp Speed made sure bureaucratic steps occurred as rapidly as possible without usual human delays. Evaluation of trial data was done rapidly. Reports to the FDA were fast-tracked through.
None of this diminished vaccine safety. I’m distressed when those who routinely accept vaccinations express concerns about these. The only reason can be due to political rhetoric expressing concern the process was sacrificing safety for speed. If this results in unnecessary deaths, the blame goes to the politicians and media members spreading lies.
Many of the same people say we should “follow the science.” While it is clear that when they use that phrase they are frequently ignorant of what the entirety of scientific evidence really says, in this case following the science is clear. These vaccines are as safe as any available and should be spread and taken as rapidly as possible to mitigate the impact of this disease.
Dr. Greg S. Miller
Temple